Anand Mahindra Calls Chanel CEO Leena Nair 'good Virus' After 'Indian CEO Virus' Pun

After Indian-origin Leena Nair was appointed as the global CEO of French luxury fashion house, Chanel, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate her. In his tweet, he praised Nair and hailed the Indian talent. Leena Nair took to the microblogging site to announce her appointment as the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel and in response to her tweet, Mahindra mentioned that the fashion industry is also catching the "good virus" of Indian CEOs.

Congratulating Nair on her achievement, Anand Mahindra wrote, “So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud.” Following the latest development, one more name has been added to the list of companies that are led by Indians. Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM and Shantanu Narayen, the CEO of Adobe are all Indians.

Anand Mahindra praises Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal appointment

Last month, when Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter, the Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had lauded Indians who are leading the tech companies in the world. He took to Twitter to praise country's talent and termed his appointment as "Indian CEO Virus" jokingly. He tweeted, "This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it."

Leena Nair appointed Global CEO of Chanel

Maharashtra-born Leena Nair has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury fashion label Chanel. She previously worked as the Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever. In a series of tweets, Nair expressed her joy and excitement after being appointed as Global CEO of Chanel. She was grateful, honoured and humbled on her promotion as global CEO. She tweeted, “I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

She expressed her gratitude for a 30-year long career at Unilever. She tweeted, “I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation.” Leena Nair also thanked the people for their love and support on her appointment as Chanel CEO.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@LeenaNairHR