Anand Mahindra Cites Football Analogy On Building A Successful Start-up; 'A Lesson In...'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra can be often seen sharing intriguing posts on his social media to motivate and inspire his followers, but almost always with an interesting twist. This time, sharing a video of a football match on his Twitter handle, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group sought to impart a lesson on how teamwork is important, especially for start-ups.

Sharing a video clip from one of the fierce football matches between intercity rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, Anand Mahindra wrote, "A lesson in Teamwork, of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate."

"Success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but back and forth, trying new angles of approach and then going for the ‘kill’ when the strategic path is clear," he added in the caption.

Take a look at the video clip shared by Anand Mahindra:

A lesson in Teamwork of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate. Success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but back & forth, trying new angles of approach & then going for the ‘kill’ when the strategic path is clear pic.twitter.com/lbohw1WKR0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2022

With the help of the video clip in which the Manchester City team makes a total of 44 passes before finally finding space for a final pass leading to a goal, the businessman advised Indian start-ups to work in sync and apply teamwork to gain success.

'A good example'

Soon after Anand Mahindra shared the clip, many social media users began reacting in the comments section. Sharing a clip of another epic football match, one user commented, "Here's another gem which I saw live on TV 2006 Fifa world cup!!"

https://t.co/qVhu3P2zcK



Heres another gem which I saw live on TV 2006 Fifa world cup !!



26 Pass goal — Bodhi (@4evrIndian) July 17, 2022

Another user commented saying, "Sir, after 44 passes they achieved their goal. These shows the patience and trust amongst each other. These days everyone wants everything in a flashlight, leading towards the insynchronisation of the team which leads the failure. (sic)"

A lesson in Teamwork of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate. Success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but back & forth, trying new angles of approach & then going for the ‘kill’ when the strategic path is clear pic.twitter.com/lbohw1WKR0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2022

Some social media users even shared some funny memes elaborating on teamwork. Take a look at some reactions here:

This is how actually a Team work works In most of the company



Boss helping their Juniors pic.twitter.com/4ofLztpkoy — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) July 17, 2022

That's a good example sir 😊. But you showcased my favourite team which is in red (Manchester United) who is chasing the ball 😂 — Kunal (@kunal44331894) July 17, 2022