Anand Mahindra Comments On Availability Of Scorpios: 'More Mahindras The Merrier'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The entrepreneur often uses the platform to motivate people or entertain his followers with fun-filled and informative tweets. Recently, the industrialist took to Twitter to appreciate Indian Railways by replying to a tweet from a netizen.

A Twitter user shared the video of a Mahindra Scorpio parked in a queue on a train, being transported to its destination. While sharing the video, the Twitter user tagged Anand Mahindra, and wrote, "As always, #IndianRailways at its best. Craze & Demand for #Mahindra #Scorpio in the Indian market can be seen in this video. Today I get to know the reason behind the availability of Scorpio as compared to other Cars. @anandmahindra Sir I hope you would be happy to see this clip,"

As always, #IndianRailways at its best. Craze & Demand for #Mahindra #Scorpio in the Indian market can be seen in this video. Today I get to know the reason behind availability of Scorpio as compared to other Cars.@anandmahindra Sir I hope you would be happy to see this clip🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xk9WHLiHzo — SHAKTI CHATURVEDI (@25_shakti) May 21, 2022

As the video grabbed the attention of the Mahindra group chairman, he took to Twitter to reply to the tweet. While responding to the tweet, the business tycoon appreciated Indian Railways and gave them credit for the availability of the Mahindra Scorpio in the market. In his tweet, he wrote, "I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services! But you’re right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier!"

🙂 I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services! But you’re absolutely right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier! https://t.co/kqXxAc3vzF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2022

'Scorpio Train', Netizens react

The video has garnered 82.6K views since it was shared and has accumulated several likes and retweets after it grabbed the attention of the business tycoon. The video has prompted many comments, "Big long network (Mahindra)", a user wrote. A second user expressed, "Scorpio is always ultimate". A third user commented, "My favorite Mahindra car is THAR (sic)".

(Image: PTI/@25_shakti/Twitter)