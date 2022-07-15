Anand Mahindra Comments On Elon Musk Vs Twitter Showdown: 'Waste Of Time, Energy & Money'

While the legal battle between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US-based microblogging site Twitter has taken the world by storm, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts on the controversial $44 billion deal. Calling the legal battle a ‘waste of time, energy and money’, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group asserted that 'Twitter is an indispensable source of news and staying connected'.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "What a waste of time, energy & money. Twitter is an indispensable source of news & connectedness. Can it be run like a quasi social enterprise - listed, for profit - but with a strong charter & managed by a board with directors who act responsibly like trustees?"

The tweet by the Indian businessman has received over 1.6K likes and 123 retweets so far. Following Anand Mahindra's tweet stating his perspective on the isssue, one user replied saying, "Sir, You are thinking in a typical business perspective. But Elon doesn’t."

"He know how to manipulate things around him. He play well, (sic)" tweeted another user.

Twitter sues Elon Musk, forces him to complete acquisition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently in a letter to Twitter, stated that he wants to terminate the much-talked-about $44 billion acquisition agreement, citing the company's failure to provide the data on fake and spam accounts. Twitter on Tuesday sued the billionaire businessman to force him to complete the acquisition deal. The American company asked the Delaware Court of Chancery, where the lawsuit is filed, to order the world’s richest man to complete the merger at $54.20 per share. The lawsuit is likely to become one of the biggest legal showdowns, which will have an impact on the Wall Street business.