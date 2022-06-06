Anand Mahindra Drops Astronaut's Video For Monday Motivation; Netizens Call It 'inspiring'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The entrepreneur often uses the platform to motivate people or entertain his followers with fun-filled and informative tweets. Recently, the industrialist took to social media to share the video on Monday motivation and it was all about the kind of motivation people needed to start their week. The viral video struck chords with netizens on the internet.

Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra reshared a time-lapse video of astronaut Chris Cassidy working outside the ISS. The video was originally shared under the Twitter handle 'Wonder of Science'. Anand Mahindra while sharing the video compared it with the motivation required to start a week. "Just mesmerizing to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is… #MondayMotivation", read the caption of the video.

Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is… #MondayMotivation https://t.co/CpLLaXb2Kx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2022

Previously, the business tycoon shared a motivational post on Twitter, referring to it as 'Monday Motivation'. In the video, a crowd of people was seen on the trolly while the trolly was on the top of the cliff and it slowly made its way down the cliff, however, the ride was very similar to a roller coaster. The video gained traction on the internet while leaving netizens amused.

Netizens say, 'MESMERIZING is the word'

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the inernet while has also accumulated 590.1K views. The viral news has also prompted several likes and comments. "Great going ! Great start this week !", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Hello Sir, Absolutely right, we should start our week or any day with objective in mind, how we are going to do our work and how professionally we are going to do". The third user spelled, "Inspiring sir as always".

MESMERIZING is the word. 😍😍😍 — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) June 6, 2022

Great going ! Great start this week !@keshava_usa — Subrata Mitra (@cycom_in) June 6, 2022

Inspiring sir as always 🙏🏻 — Anindita🇮🇳 (@aneesinha) June 6, 2022

Wow! — Arpana M (@m_arpana) June 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra