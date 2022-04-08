Anand Mahindra Emphasises Importance Of True Friendship With Heartwarming Reference

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on micro-blogging site Twitter. While many a time, the entrepreneur uses the platform to praise someone's hidden talent, on the other hand, the Mahindra Group Chairman every now and then takes out time to share motivational thoughts on social media. In his latest post, the Mahindra Group chairman put out a post detailing his opinion about a lesson on friendship on Twitter, where one turtle was seen helping the other.

In the video, a turtle is seen lying on its back with another one looking at it from a distance. The second turtle then slowly approached the first one and helped it get back on its feet. “The phrase ‘Turning turtle’ means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise,” Anand Mahindra wrote as he retweeted the video that was shared by a Twitter user.

The phrase ‘Turning turtle’ means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise. pic.twitter.com/7VpINFzJdm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2022

Netizens' reaction to Anand Mahindra's post

Anand Mahindra has been seen as quite an active social media user when it comes to posting motivational or interesting facts. The recent video posted by the businessman has already garnered 681.6k views accompanied by 13.1k likes. Meanwhile, the video has also garnered reactions from the Twitterati. A user commented, "This is how human life should be." A second user posted, "Be it humans or animals, a friend in need is a friend indeed."

Be it humans or animals, "a friend in need is a friend indeed" — Fusion Informatics (@fusionlnfo) April 8, 2022

This is how human life should be — venkat (@venky0021) April 8, 2022

A great example for all of us! — Chandan Kumar Behera🪶 (@Chandan2778) April 8, 2022

The Mahindra Group Chairman is famous for posting relevant videos as one of his recent posts was about how to generate electricity via traffic on roads in India. He posted a video on Twitter, wherein he urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to work on the idea. The entrepreneur was appreciated for the idea and many people even lauded him for presenting such a creative idea. Also, he had previously opined on the significance of determination and patience. He took to social media to share the video of a kid who was seen trying to catch a fish differently.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra