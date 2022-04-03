Anand Mahindra Explains Why India Makes Most Two-wheelers Globally; 'We're Like That Only'

Mahindra Group chairman and business mogul Anand Mahindra's love for social media is well known. From inspirational and motivating posts to humourous videos, the business tycoon's social media handles never fail to treat his fans.

Known for instilling inspirational thoughts through his posts, Anand Mahindra has now taken to Twitter to poke fun at people in India making the best out of their two-wheelers.

The Mahindra Group chairman on Sunday, April 3, took to Twitter to quip about why India happens to be the country to produce the most number of two-wheelers in the world. Mahindra tweeted a picture of a couple travelling on their two-wheeler carrying a major load of luggage and quipped, “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday (sic)".

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

However, as the tweet shared by the Mahindra group chairman answering why India makes two-wheelers in the world garnered traction, meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday stated its total sales increased by 35% to 54,643 units in March as compared to the figures a year ago. It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai-based automobile major had dispatched 40,403 units in March 2021. The company sold 27,603 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market as compared to 16,700 units in March last year. It sold 23,880 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 21,577 units in the year-ago period.

"We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54,643 vehicles, a growth of 35%. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required," M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said in a statement. The company's exports last month stood at 3,160 units, up by 49% from 2,126 units in March 2021. Meanwhile, the business mogul's tweet had garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens as well. "It carries love too", wrote one user, whereas a second one commented, "That's beauty or Talent of Incredible India sir..."

(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra/PTI)