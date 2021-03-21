Anand Mahindra Fulfills Promise After Team India's Series Win, Poses With 'Axar's Shades'

Team India defeated England by 36 runs in the series decider on March 20 and clinched the five-match T20 series by 3-2. Fans on social media are hailing team India's effort and performance after the series win. After the first two T20s, it was decided that India vs England be held under closed doors due to the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who remains quite active on social media has fulfilled his hilarious promise which has a connection with India's all-rounder Axar Patel. After India won the test series against England, Axar Patel's sunglass got Anand Mahindra's attention. He had praised team India for defeating England however, he had also asked his followers on social media to help him find out which brand of shades were worn by Axar Patel during the match.

Later when he got the shades, the 65-year-old shared a picture of ‘Axar’s shades’ stating that he was going to wear them while watching the second T20 international India vs England match. Anand Mahindra had also promised to share his selfie wearing this sunglass.

Now, Anand Mahindra has fulfilled his promise. The business tycoon shared his picture watching the second T20. Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth."

OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth...ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/VdLSMCNkrs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2021

(Image Credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)