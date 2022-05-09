Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices, contributions, and love of a mother. As the entire world celebrated Mothers Day on May 8, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra won the hearts of millions of people with his kind gesture.

On Mother's Day, industrialist Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise of gifting Tamil Nadu’s 'Idli Amma' her own home. Back in April 2021, the well-known industrialist had shared a tweet on his Twitter handle where he stated that a woman from Tamil Nadu famously known as 'Idli Amma' will soon have her own house to serve people her homecooked food. Keeping his promise, Anand shared glimpses of the same on his social media handle.

Anand Mahindra gifts a house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day

Kamalathal, famously known as 'Idli Amma' is a woman from Vadivelampalayam, a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu, who became quite famous in 2019 for selling the cheapest idlis for over 30 years. She serves her home-cooked food to needy people including the migrant labourers for just Rs 1. Seeing idli amma's selfless service, Anand Mahindra had promised her to present her a house.

On Mother's Day, Mahindra kept his words and took to his Twitter handle to share a video showcasing Idli Amma entering her new home. In his tweet, the entrepreneur called Idli Amma, "an embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless". Moreover, he also thanked his team for completing the construction of the house in time. Further, he also extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Mother's Day.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!"

Here, take a look at the clip-

For the unversed, In 2019, Mahindra had shared a video about Idli Amma that showed her working hard in a small shop for a noble cause as she began preparing idlis from sunrise and primarily served them to daily wage labourers. At that time, Mahindra stated that he will be happy to contribute something to her noble business.

Image: PTI/Twitter@anandmahindra