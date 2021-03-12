Anand Mahindra Gives A New Phrase For Human's Nervous Breakdown, Courtesy Elon Musk

Business magnate Anand Mahindra on Friday gave a new phrase to a human's nervous breakdown, courtesy of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. Responding to a user about a 'green flash' during engine ignition of SpaceX's futuristic Starship SN10, Elon Musk explained that the 'green flame means the engine is burning components made of copper.'

Musk further explained that this process if usually followed by a RUD (Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly) and Mahindra quickly took the cue and gave a new phrase to a human's nervous breakdown — RUD. Netizens' couldn't stop laughing reading the analogy by Mahindra.

Netizens react

But unlike the engine... there will be no green flame and permanent damage... we can reassemble the human mind out of the nervous breakdown ðŸ˜‡ — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) March 12, 2021

SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air.

The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk’s envisioned Mars ship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas on Wednesday. It descended horizontally over the Gulf of Mexico and then flipped upright just in time to land.

The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact this time at touchdown, prompting SpaceX commentator John Insprucker to declare, “third time’s a charm as the saying goes” before SpaceX ended its webcast of the test.

But then the Starship exploded and was tossed in the air, before slamming down into the ground in flames.

The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs. There was no immediate comment from SpaceX on what went wrong. But Musk looked on the bright side in a tweet: “Starship 10 landed in one piece! RIP SN10, honorable discharge.”

(With AP inputs)