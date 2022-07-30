Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Hails Choreography Of Classical Dance Depicting Chess Board; WATCH

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a classical dance depicting a chess board where the different pieces come alive, the video stuns the internet.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is popular not just for his business prowess but also for his witty and inspirational posts on social media. Recently, he shared a video of a classical dance depicting a chess board where the different pieces come alive. The industrialist hailed the choreography in the viral video. 

The viral video was made by the District Administration of Pudukkottai and is said to be choreographed by District Collector Kavitha Ramu. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Superb. Choreographed, I’m told, by Ms. Kavitha Ramu, Collector Pudukkottai. Makes the chess pieces come alive in our imagination. Also, it has authenticity, given the game was invented in India. Bravo!".

For the unversed, the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is being held in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, began on July 28 and will go on till August 10. Host India dominated day 1 of the Olympiad as all six teams started their campaign with a winning start. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also hailed the beautiful dance video a few days back. 

Netizens' Reactions 

The viral video has garnered around 477.7K views accompanied by several retweets and likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Kudos for arranging extraordinary...and unexceptional". A second user wrote, "My imagination come true". A third user expressed, "I saw something original after a long time".

