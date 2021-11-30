Last Updated:

'No vaccine against it': Anand Mahindra Hails Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Appointment, Calls It 'Indian CEO Virus'

As Indian-origin Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as the Twitter CEO, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise the move and hail the Indian talent.

As Indian-origin Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as the Twitter CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise the move and hail the Indian talent. Mahindra responded to Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe Company, who congratulated Agrawal, saying that it is heartening to see the “astonishing success” of Indians in the tech world. Taking this opportunity to acknowledge the country’s talent, Mahindra wrote that this ‘Indian CEO Pandemic’ is one pandemic that the nation is “happy and proud” to say that it originated in India. 

“It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it,” Mahindra tweeted. 

Jack Dorsey on Monday confirmed his resignation by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform saying that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. In an email to his employees, Dorsey said that Parag Agarwal has been his choice as next CEO “for some time” given “how deeply he understands the company and its needs”. Dorsey even listed three reasons for his decision to resign and informed that he will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022. 

Indian CEOs of the US tech firms 

Parag Agrawal is a graduate of IIT Bombay and also holds a doctorate degree in computer science from Stanford University. He assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company in 2017. Before Twitter, the 45-year-old was employed with AT&T Labs, Microsoft and Yahoo. 

Now, following the latest development, one more name has been added to the list of the mega software and tech giants in the US that are led by Indians. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Sundar Pichai the CEO of Google are both Indians. Additionally, Arvind Krishna took the helm at ﻿IBM﻿ as the CEO. Since 2007, Shantanu Narayen has been the CEO of Adobe. In 2021, Raghu Raghuraman was named the CEO of VMWare. These are but a few.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)

