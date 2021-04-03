Anand Mahindra Helps Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Amma' Get Land For House-cum-workplace; See Pics

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Amma' whose story went viral in 2019. Mahindra revealed that Idli Amma will soon have land for her house cum workplace and thanked Thondamuthur registration office for speedily registering the land.

Coimbatore’s Paatima (grandmother), M. Kamalathal, is an 82-year-old woman who has dedicated her life to the service of common people in Tamil Nadu. She has been preparing and serving idlis for â‚¹1 for the last 30 years

Mahindra also added that the construction will begin soon. He wrote, "Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis. The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement. Once again thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG." [sic]

