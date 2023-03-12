Indian business mogul Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to take his followers on a musical journey to India, the land of 51 rivers. He shared a music video highlighting the magnificent rivers that flow through the country. The clip also aimed to bring attention to the water crisis, and how one should judiciously use and conserve water.

"A wondrous song based on the names of 51 rivers of India. Created to build awareness of this valuable resource. A global collaboration featuring Bombay Jayashri (and her son, Amrit) along with Kaushiki Chakraborty (and her son, Rishith) & many others. Let the music flow through you—just like a river,'' he tweeted along with the video.

The clip, which runs 6 minutes and 26 seconds, showcases renowned singer Bombay Jayashri and her son Amrit, singing on the beach. The music video then proceeds to show various water bodies like waterfalls, rivers, oceans, and lakes. Sharing the soulful video, Mahindra wrote, "Enjoy it—& enjoy the weekend."

Social media users react to the video

So far, it has garnered over 90,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, "A beautiful song gifted to us, warning us to save our rivers, our source of water and life." Another user added, "An apt tribute to 51 Indian rivers." A third user said, "Truly Inspirational. Need to protect our rivers and water resources."

Anand Mahindra, apart from being an accomplished businessman, is an avid internet user who often shares heartwarming clips and pictures with his 10.4 million audience on Twitter. Last week, he uploaded a clip of a musician who transformed a carrot into a clarinet to play a melodious tune.