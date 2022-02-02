Industrialist Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter that he has hired Birju Ram, a quadruple amputee whose video driving a customised vehicle has gone viral. The Mahindra Group chairman, had in December, last year, shared a video of Birju Ram driving a customised vehicle in the national capital. He said that he was awestruck by the man. Mahindra then asked the assistance of netizens in identifying the individual at the time, claiming that he wanted to hire him for Mahindra's electric last-mile delivery business.

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

Now, after over a month since sharing the video, Mahindra stayed true to his words and announced that the Group has hired Birju Ram. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break."

He shared share two images featuring Birju. One one of the pictures, Birju was seen signing papers, while in another picture he was being welcomed with the bouquet of flowers.

There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break… https://t.co/pBpH6TpgnB pic.twitter.com/mJHYKvjzBZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2022

Netizens laud Anand Mahindra for setting a 'wonderful example'

The tweet, which was shared just a few hours ago has now received more than two thousand likes and over 200 retweets and the number is continuously growing. People in the comments section are praising the Mahindra Group chairman for giving an opportunity to Birju Ram. One Twitter user wrote, "Thankyou sir Anand Mahindra for setting up such a wonderful example and it’s always giving us positive energy and always guiding to believe on ourselves and our capabilities. (sic)"

Another person commented, "You are doing some absolutely great work here on Twitter helping out people and innovations. Huge respect. (sic)"

The third comment read, "You deserve an applause for elevating his standard of life & bringing a smile on the face of a common man." Take a look at some more reactions below:

Birju has been making a living driving for the past five years

In the video shared in December, Birju was seen addressing questions from a passerby. He also demonstrated how, despite without having arms or legs, he was able to ride the vehicle. He stated that he goes to work to support his family, which includes a wife, two little children, and an elderly father. He also claimed that he has been making a living driving this vehicle for the past five years.

