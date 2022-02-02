Last Updated:

'Huge Respect' | Anand Mahindra Hires Quadruple Amputee From Delhi; Netizens Laud Industrialist

Industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, employed Birju Ram, a quadruple amputee, whose video driving a vehicle had left him 'awestruck'.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Anand Mahindra

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter/PTI


Industrialist Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter that he has hired Birju Ram, a quadruple amputee whose video driving a customised vehicle has gone viral. The Mahindra Group chairman, had in December, last year, shared a video of Birju Ram driving a customised vehicle in the national capital. He said that he was awestruck by the man. Mahindra then asked the assistance of netizens in identifying the individual at the time, claiming that he wanted to hire him for Mahindra's electric last-mile delivery business.

Now, after over a month since sharing the video, Mahindra stayed true to his words and announced that the Group has hired Birju Ram. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break."

READ | Anand Mahindra reacts to Navy personnel grooving to Bollywood tunes for R-day rehearsals

He shared share two images featuring Birju. One one of the pictures, Birju was seen signing papers, while in another picture he was being welcomed with the bouquet of flowers.

READ | Anand Mahindra hails Manipuri boy who breaks Guinness World Record for most push-ups

Netizens laud Anand Mahindra for setting a 'wonderful example'

The tweet, which was shared just a few hours ago has now received more than two thousand likes and over 200 retweets and the number is continuously growing. People in the comments section are praising the Mahindra Group chairman for giving an opportunity to Birju Ram. One Twitter user wrote, "Thankyou sir Anand Mahindra for setting up such a wonderful example and it’s always giving us positive energy and always guiding to believe on ourselves and our capabilities. (sic)"

READ | Anand Mahindra issues first response on farmer's humiliation at Karnataka showroom

Another person commented, "You are doing some absolutely great work here on Twitter helping out people and innovations. Huge respect. (sic)"

READ | Anand Mahindra congratulates Tata Co on new milestone, calls Air India 'treasure trove'

The third comment read, "You deserve an applause for elevating his standard of life & bringing a smile on the face of a common man." Take a look at some more reactions below:

Birju has been making a living driving for the past five years

In the video shared in December, Birju was seen addressing questions from a passerby. He also demonstrated how, despite without having arms or legs, he was able to ride the vehicle. He stated that he goes to work to support his family, which includes a wife, two little children, and an elderly father. He also claimed that he has been making a living driving this vehicle for the past five years.

READ | Union Budget 2022: Anand Mahindra reflects on FM's budget speech; 'most impactful'

(Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter/PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Delhi, Viral News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com