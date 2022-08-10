Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Impressed By Post On Annu Rani’s Brother; 'more Dramatic Than Film Script'

Anand Mahindra tweeted about Annu Rani, the first Indian woman to win a medal for javelin throw in the CWG 2022. He was stunned by a post on her brother.

Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has established a fan following on social media for thought-provoking views on various topics, be it politics, sports and other current issues or entertaining netizens with some fun-filled, viral or innovative posts and videos.  The Mahindra Group Chairman's latest post was about Annu Rani, the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. The business tycoon took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the efforts taken by the athlete's brother in training the bronze medalist.  

Annu Rani bettered her national records over nine times in the past and her javelin hit the 60-metre mark in Birmingham to win the bronze medal.

The businessman responded to a post featuring an image of Annu Rani's brother Upendra, drenched in sweat after working in sugarcane fields. The tweet shared that he was the one who gave Anu Rani the initial training in javelin throw with the help of canes and that he was proud of his sister's achievement. 

Mahindra wrote how 'real-life' beats a fictional story in terms of achievements. He added that it was 'more dramatic than any film script.'

"This is more dramatic than any film script. Real life triumphs over celluloid imagination yet again!" Read Anand Mahindra's response.

'Sooner or later hard work always shines brighter', netizens' reactions 

The post has gained traction on the internet and garnered more than 7K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. A user wrote, "Sooner or later hard work always shines brighter even than RIN safedi". "They are real unsung heroes behind the real success .. thanks for sharing," read another comment.  Another person wrote, "Indeed sir. It's these people who need corporate sponsors and not multi-millionaire celluloid personalities".

