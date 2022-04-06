Anand Mahindra Lauds Ricky Kej As He Bags Grammy Awards 2022; Calls Him 'versatile'

Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to congratulate Indian singer and composer Ricky Kej for his Grammy win. An active environmentalist, Ricky Kej is a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award, in addition to more than 100 accolades won throughout his illustrious career. He received his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. Born in the United States, Ricky Kej now lives and works in Bengaluru. This time he bagged a Grammy along with his childhood hero, Copeland.

However, Ricky Kej took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the people with the caption read as," “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.”

Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022

Anand Mahindra lauds the victory of the singer

Meanwhile, the celeberatory tweet of the singer and composer got reactions from many where the Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra quoted the tweet of Ricky Kej praising him for winning the Grammy Awards 2022. He wrote, " “The music in this album is beautiful — almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud.” The caption was complete with a few clapping hands emojis and a tag for Ricky Kej.

The music in this album is beautiful—almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud @rickykej 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/gzCAl6jqEr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

However, the post was shared on Twitter and since then it has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising Ricky Kej for his achievement. It has also received more than 550 likes on it so far. People were seen putting out reactions such as "This is Awesome & yes, as always! Super Proud Look forward to catching up soon Best wishes and warm regards", commented fans. There were several tweets from renowned people who praised the singer. "Congratulations Ricky! Very very happy for you!", commented the author and director of The Nehru Center. Meanwhile, a user commented, "Such a proud moment! Congratulations sir! Your work is truly motivating and inspiring for many composers wanting to create the music they love! More power to u! God bless!".

This is Awesome & yes, as always !



Super Proud



Look forward to catching up soon



Best wishes and warm regards — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) April 5, 2022

Congratulations Ricky! Very very happy for you! — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) April 4, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@rickykej/PTI)