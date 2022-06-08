Anand Mahindra Left Amazed At Stacked-up Steel Plates In Sringeri Temple: 'That's Awesome'

Apart from his work as an entrepreneur, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has attained popularity on the microblogging site Twitter for his interesting and motivational posts. The business tycoon is one of the active members on social media, earning a reputation for his tweets of various kinds, be it informative, entertaining, or motivational. This time the industrialist was amazed at the sight of stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka’s Sringeri temple.

The image shared by the billionaire showed plates kept in a systematic semi-circular manner, leading to a delightful sight. There's no denying the fact that stacking a large number of steel plates over one in this manner would need immense precision. The blend of art and precision was summed up brilliantly by Anand Mahindra, who wrote, "That’s awesome. Like a sculpture…A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it…"

I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it… https://t.co/HdArX2Tijg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2022

The image was originally shared by a Twitter user, Asha Kharga. While sharing the image, she wrote, "The secret of life is to find the right balance in everything you do…at the @Sringeri temple in Karnataka, the steel plates show how balance brings harmony. Almost like a modern installation in a simple temple". The photograph has not only left the Mahindra Group Chairman stunned, but has also amused netizens.

Netizens say, 'Very beautiful place and temple'

The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered 1.8K likes accompanied by comments and retweets. The post has also prompted viewers to express their views, "Thank you for sharing. Pl plan a visit to Sringeri and other famous temples of Karnataka... (sic)", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Good".

