Anand Mahindra Left Mighty Impressed By Unique Style Of Preparing Ice Cream; Watch

A ceiling fan-made ice cream has impressed the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra. The video shared by the Indian billionaire shows a woman making ice cream while tying it to a ceiling fan.

The video that impressed Mahindra and the netizens

The woman in the video starts by pouring milk into a huge container. Then she proceeds to put the milk container inside a bigger container and puts chunks of ice inside. After that, the container is tied to a ceiling fan and as the video goes on, the container starts rotating in the ice bath like an industrial churner.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

Almost 80k people have watched and responded to the video. Many expressed their awe at the procedure and were quite amazed. Many others reported that they had also observed ice cream being produced in this manner in small towns.

“Great efforts,” tweeted an user.

“That's a fan moment. One can definitely become a big fan of this fan-tastic ice cream..Jokes apart hats off to applied ingenuity. Really educated person is someone who obersves , understands , and applies knowledge. The people who adopt Jugaad if given the right platform can do amazing,” said another.

“Efforts by homemakers are commendable. At the end of hard work she was serving ice cream with a smile and love. I wish all the people around her apperciate her hard work & give respect,” tweeted the third one.

Praising Indian food innovation, a user wrote, “This is really amazing..

Indian food knows immense innovative ways and specially the local recipes help prepare the best ones. Where can one get this?”