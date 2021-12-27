Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Quadruple Amputee Post Watching His Inspiring Video; WATCH

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and has a keen eye to spot talent and creativity. The Charman of the Mahindra Group does not miss a chance to recognise and reward those who deserve it for their ability and hard work. In one such incident on Monday, December 27, he offered a job to a man who had no limbs. Mahindra was amazed by the man's grit who refused to let his disability hold him back. A video has gone viral on social media showing the man driving a modified vehicle despite being a quadruple amputee.

In the video, the man was seen answering queries from a passerby. He also displayed how he managed to steer the vehicle around despite neither having arms nor legs. "I go to earn as I have a wife, two small children and an ageing father to look after. I have been driving this vehicle for the last five years to make my living," he was heard saying in the video. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group took Twitter to appreciate the man for his grit. "Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has," wrote the leading industrialist. He also tagged one of his colleagues on Twitter and asked, "Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views and over 9,000 likes. Besides, it has also garnered more than 1,500 retweets and a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "You always think of empowering people Thumbs up. You are the best Sir [sic]." "Sir you are always superb, there is no one like you. Really sir very awesome. Aaj ke time me kisi unknown person ke liye itni achi soch agr wo hai to apki hai. Anand Mahindra best n best person in this universe, in this world, [sic]," wrote another. "Sir, His ability and your gestures are commendable. I always considered leaders are supposed to be like father and you are father-like figure with your gestures [sic]," expressed a third.

