Anand Mahindra Pokes Fun At Doctors' Handwriting With Hilarious Video; Netizens In Splits

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra might be famous as one of the notable entrepreneurs in the country, but his Twitter posts are one of the little things that keep him in the news. His views on everything under the sun often leave his fans impressed, entertained, or in splits.

The subject of his latest tweet was doctors' handwriting. It is a known fact that, though known as the personification of God on Earth, the community does not have the best reputation when it comes to handwriting.

Anand Mahindra poked fun at doctors by quipping that the handwriting of the doctor worsens as they move along from class 10 to a specialist doctor. The title of the video read "Doctor's Handwriting be like", enlisting different levels of education, and how it goes from eligible handwriting at the start of college to completely unreadable by the time one becomes a specialist.

Sharing the video, the business tycoon wrote, "Hilarious. But true…".

Netizens react to the video shared by Anand Mahindra on doctors' handwriting

The video seems to be impressing netizens as it has got around 1.2 million views. There were several comments and likes below the video. There was also a flood of comments on the video. A user wrote, "True very true.. M working hard to bring my high school hand writing back (sic)!." "Really Hilarious..." summed up thoughts of most of the netizens. "To many patients to cater to and very little time and so it is (sic)," read another comment.