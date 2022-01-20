Last Updated:

Watch | Anand Mahindra Posts Video Of Little Boy Sharing Words Of Wisdom, Netizens Say 'Bang On'

Anand Mahindra has shared a clip of a little boy sharing some simple yet powerful words of wisdom for everyday life. The boy has also impressed netizens.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group is quite active on social media and has a keen eye to spot talent and creativity. His posts on social media often go viral as it always has something unique to offer and the latest video is no different. The business tycoon has posted a clip of a little boy sharing powerful words of wisdom for everyday life. In the video, the little boy explained what the people must practice in their daily life. 

Anand Mahindra has shared the clip of the little boy on the microblogging site and mentioned that the video is from 2018. The video shows a little boy reportedly quoting motivational speaker Prem Rawat. The video began with the boy asking, "So what do you practice every day." He goes on to explain that whatever the people practice, they will become good at it. He insisted that the if the people practice enjoying and peace in life. He further stated that if they start worrying or complaining or getting angry, they will become good at it. He concluded by saying that if it is true that "it is a question of practice," he advised people to practice "joy."

Anand Mahindra says need to re-examine 'what I practice everyday'

The business tycoon shared the clip alongside the caption, "This video’s from 2018. I believe this young man is quoting motivational speaker Prem Rawat. So he’s not a young Guru himself. But when children communicate, their innocence imparts their words with unparalleled power & impact. It’s made me re-examine ‘what I practice’ everyday."

Netizens call the little boy 'Truly a Gem'

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered over 100K views and several reactions. Netizens, too were impressed by the little boy's communication skills and they took to the comments section to praise him. One user commented, "Bang on my little boy, You are a star. Let the Practice practitioners of hate see and hear this and learn brotherhood and Harmony in a world of war and crime compounded by pain, death, poverty and sickness due to the virus." Another user wrote, "omg, what a lesson from kiddo... perhaps this is what life has to be " Practice Joy", the world in search of...JOY. The world will be such a beautiful place full of Peace if everybody just follows what this kiddo is teaching. What a smart kid, Thank You." Another user commented, "Yes. Truly a GEM."

Image: PTI/Twitter/@AnandMahindra

