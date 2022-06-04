Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, has shared a video of amazing yet simple innovation on social media. Indian billionaire businessman has always shown interest in ideas generated by common men and enthusiasts. The recent video shared by the Mahindra Group Chairman demonstrates how people in the country resolve their daily issues through what is colloquially known as jugaad, a kind of improvised innovation.

On his Twitter handle, Mahindra posted a video of a man plucking fruits from a tree using a handmade tool made from a string of thin rope, a plastic bottle and PVC pipes. The 1:21-minute-long-video shows how the fruit-picking tool was made. The person has cut the bottle in a claw shape which can help to grab the fruits. As the video clip progressed, the person briefed about the entire process of making the tool. "Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering'. America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation," Mahindra said while posting the video.

Here's the video

Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M0GCW33nq7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2022

Netizens' hail the innovation

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, the clip received over 549K views and more than 31.8K likes. The video has also obtained praise and applause from netizens. One of the internet users said, “In a campus interview my daughter was asked about different uses of an empty plastic bottle except filling it up... she could tell a few... but this is extraordinary... I am surely making one to pick fruits from my garden.” While others commented, “Future belongs to innovative minds & new ideas over all other faculties of education especially economical ideas solving localised problems in developing countries like India than blindly aping costly inventions of West with hidden harmful side effects which come forth with time.” And the third wrote, "It’s really great to see people adopting a maker mindset and promoting DIY."

(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)