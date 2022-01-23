Last Updated:

Bravehearts have fun | Anand Mahindra Reacts To Navy Personnel Grooving To Bollywood Tunes For R-day Rehearsals

Anand Mahindra reacted to recent clip shared by the Government of India's official Twitter handle of the Indian Naval contingent rehearsing for Republic Day.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
anand mahindra

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra, PTI


As India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, the Government of India's official Twitter handle uploaded a video of the Indian Naval contingent rehearsing for the special day. Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared the viral video as he hailed the foot-tapping performance. Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Asha Bhosle and Anupam Kher also hailed the Indian Navy after the stellar video made the rounds on social media.

Anand Mahindra hails Indian Naval contingent's Republic Day rehearsals

The industrialist shared the video on his Twitter account and mentioned that the armed forces need to 'decompress at times in order to be most effective'. The video saw the Navy uniform-clad personnel grooving to the beats of the popular song Duniya Mein Logon Ko. Mahindra called it a 'retro song' from his youth as he posted the video on the micro-blogging site. The caption read, "Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective. What a high to see these Bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us! And a bonus is that it’s a retro song from my youth."

Have a look at his tweet here:

The upcoming annual parade on the occasion of Republic Day will see a plethora of talent from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with their bands, who have been practising and performing to near perfection. The recent video of the Indian Naval contingent's Republic Day rehearsals has citizens across the country excited about India's 73rd Republic Day.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra, PTI

READ | 'Cautionary tale': Anand Mahindra on death of Czech singer who deliberately caught COVID
READ | Republic Day Parade 2022: Full dress rehearsal today, traffic advisory issued
READ | Indian Army unveils new elements in Republic Day parade; 'laser projection, 1000 drones'
READ | Raveena Tandon rejoices Indian Navy grooving to filmy beats; 'naysayers can hang...'
READ | Navy band plays hit movie tunes at R-Day rehearsal; evokes mixed reactions in Opposition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: anand mahindra, republic day, indian navy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com