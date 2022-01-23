As India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, the Government of India's official Twitter handle uploaded a video of the Indian Naval contingent rehearsing for the special day. Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared the viral video as he hailed the foot-tapping performance. Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Asha Bhosle and Anupam Kher also hailed the Indian Navy after the stellar video made the rounds on social media.

Anand Mahindra hails Indian Naval contingent's Republic Day rehearsals

The industrialist shared the video on his Twitter account and mentioned that the armed forces need to 'decompress at times in order to be most effective'. The video saw the Navy uniform-clad personnel grooving to the beats of the popular song Duniya Mein Logon Ko. Mahindra called it a 'retro song' from his youth as he posted the video on the micro-blogging site. The caption read, "Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective. What a high to see these Bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us! And a bonus is that it’s a retro song from my youth."

Have a look at his tweet here:

Armed forces are like springs that are most often coiled for action. But they also need to decompress at times in order to be most effective. What a high to see these bravehearts have fun even while entertaining us! And a bonus is that it’s a retro song from my youth..👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8mR1vf5hHq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2022

The upcoming annual parade on the occasion of Republic Day will see a plethora of talent from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with their bands, who have been practising and performing to near perfection. The recent video of the Indian Naval contingent's Republic Day rehearsals has citizens across the country excited about India's 73rd Republic Day.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra, PTI