Anand Mahindra Recalls Motivating 'exhausted' Elon Musk In Tough Times; 'hard To Believe'

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is well known for out-of-the-box tweets that he shares from time to time. The industrialist, in his latest tweet on November 3, recalled the time when he sent a motivational message to the current world's richest man and tech mogul Elon Musk when the latter was walking on thin ice three years ago. In a bid to boost the morale of an "exhausted" Musk, Mahindra had tweeted in 2018, "Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you... (sic)".

Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you... https://t.co/VHGk3gLmYt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2018

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mahindra recalled his message as he wrote, "Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come (sic)." His tweet further read, "Now worth over $300bn; wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story (sic)".

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story. https://t.co/T0k6azUvo5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2021

A roller coaster ride for Musk

Mahindra's first motivational message had followed Elon Musk's emotional interview with the New York Times where the latter had discussed how exhausting and excruciating the year had been for him and that "the worst is yet to come" in his personal life. Musk also shed the light on the time when two of his biggest companies SpaceX and Tesla were on the brink of bankruptcy in 2008. Fast forward 13 years, Tesla has now crossed $1 trillion in market capitalisation, making Musk the richest person in history with a net worth of a whopping $300 billion. Recent reports had suggested that the entrepreneur's net worth is higher than the GDP of the entire Pakistan. Meanwhile, Tesla is currently leading the electric vehicle market and its share prices are up by 4% this week and are trading at $1,239 as of Thursday, November 4.

Image: Twitter/@AnandMahindra/PTI/AP