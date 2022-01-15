Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Recalls Schooling Days In Tamil Nadu, Here Is His Favourite Tamil Phrase

Anand Mahindra, on Friday, shared a memorable throwback moment from his school days in Tamil Nadu when he learned his favourite Tamil phrase.

Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his witty yet enlightening posts that his followers often relate to. His savvy posts and videos are often inspirational and educational if not humorous. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Friday, shared a memorable throwback moment from his school days in Tamil Nadu where he learned his favourite Tamil phrase. It is to mention that his tweet comes on the birth anniversary of the great Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.  

Describing Tamil as an “energy-efficient language”, the industrialist tweeted, 'Poda dei', which roughly translates to 'go man'. As per his post, this was the first Tamil phrase Mahindra learned during his school days in the Southern state, which he said is enough to sum up to two full sentences in English that can sound rude. "I am afraid I don't have time on the inclination to listen to your explanation and understand your point of view. Would really appreciate it if you would leave me alone", the Tamil phrase meant explicitly. Mahindra recalled that he acquired the knowledge of the phrase during his schooling days in Tamil Nadu. The tweet has garnered over 45k likes and 6.7k retweets and over a thousand comments so far.

"Having done my schooling in Tamil Nadu I confirm that this phrase is the one I learn first, use the most of them and have used consistently on many occasions throughout my life. Sometimes loudly, but usually under my breath," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Take a look at the post here:

Netizens nod to Mahindra's remark

Netizens quickly acknowledged Mahindra's tweet saying that when in Tamil Nadu, 'Poda dei' is the most commonly used phrase and a term that everyone learns during their first stint in the state. The Twitter user mentioned that the two-phrased word was an easy alternative expression to overcome any common situation. In addition, followers suggested alternatives to the phrase. While some praised the beauty of the Tamil language, others casually queried if the billionaire businessman picked up any slang word during his stay in Tamil Nadu. To which Mahindra replied, "Sadly, too many! Many phrases that would come in handy if someone ever collided with my Thar in Chennai."  

Take a look at the series of responses to Mahindra's tweet:

(Image: PTI)

