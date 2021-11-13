Anand Mahindra Recalls Youthhood By Sharing A Picture Of Himself From 1972; Netizens React

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on social media. In the latest post, Mahindra took to Twitter to share memories about the time when he was 17 years old. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it.

In the picture shared on the microblogging site, Mahindra shows a picture of himself from 1972 when he was a 17-year-old boy. “Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road,” read a part of the caption shared alongside the picture. He further revealed that Parichay movie was released during that time and he used to sing the “Musafir hoon Yaaron” song.

Anand Mahindra shares picture of 17-year-old self

The post, since being shared, has garnered 14K likes and several reactions. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the post. One user even asked Anand Mahindra, “So cool!! So what happened between 'musafir hoon yaaron' and THE MAHINDRA?” To which Mahindra group chairman responded, “Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya…”. One Twitter user wrote, “Sir, you should make an XUV ad with this song. Mahindra... Chalte jaaye.. Bas chalte hi jaye.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It's a bliss and blessing for all of us to go through the teens the way we like. Looking back in time we get back the "live young live free" feeling.” Check out some user reactions:

“Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya…” https://t.co/o1jMPKePXD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2021

Your story is very inspiring , saw you gifting a new Mahindra xuv to our golden boy Neeraj Chopra , it reflects how you recognise people who do good for nation , if it is in destiny will meet with you in person as musafir hoon — Vivek Saran (@VivekSa47769432) November 13, 2021

The @anandmahindra Sir .. Apne Musafir hun yaaro gaake kai yo ko Ghar aur thikana diya hai … Thanks frm Nasik ♥️ — VINAYAK BABAN AVHAD (@vinayak891) November 13, 2021

Great Sir. Keep the spirit of live. Your tweets are not only inspiring but thoughtful and lively. — basudev mohanty (@baasudevmohanty) November 13, 2021

Great! Always you have been a grass rooted man. Even after being from a well to do family,you traveled in trucks which means that you enjoyed your youth fully.

And yes many of us have done this which always remains most memorable phase of life.👌🙏 — JS (@jitendsa) November 13, 2021

I am sure, you miss those days sir. Would you be willing to try the same with your friends some time😊, I am sure everyone would enjoy. — Santhosh Sampige (@SampigeSanthosh) November 13, 2021

Sir your change your thinking was completely different already! Just keep inspiring us all to move forward.we draw inspiration from you — Saif Khan (@SaifKha08673805) November 13, 2021

It's a bliss and blessing for all of us to go through the teens the way we like. Looking back in time we get back the "live young live free" feeling — N V Subrahmanyam (@nv_subbu) November 13, 2021

Sir, you should make an XUV ad with this song.

Mahindra... Chalte jaaye.. Bas chalte hi jaye❤❤👏👏 — shweta (@CandidShweta) November 13, 2021

Recently, Anand Mahindra was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express gratitude to people who congratulated him on receiving the Padma Bhushan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the award ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

🙏🏽 for all your congratulations on my Padma Bhushan award. Repeating my tweet from last year: “There’s an old saying: If you see a turtle on top of a fence, you know for sure it didn’t get there on its own! I stand on the shoulders of all Mahindraites.” https://t.co/tdJBbjNNWo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2021

Image: ANI, Twitter/@AnandMahindra