Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Recalls Youthhood By Sharing A Picture Of Himself From 1972; Netizens React

In the latest post, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share memories about the time when he was 17 years old. The post has gone viral on the internet.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Anand Mahindra Twitter

Image: ANI, Twitter/@AnandMahindra


Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on social media. In the latest post, Mahindra took to Twitter to share memories about the time when he was 17 years old. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. 

In the picture shared on the microblogging site, Mahindra shows a picture of himself from 1972 when he was a 17-year-old boy. “Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road,” read a part of the caption shared alongside the picture. He further revealed that Parichay movie was released during that time and he used to sing the “Musafir hoon Yaaron” song.

Anand Mahindra shares picture of 17-year-old self

The post, since being shared, has garnered 14K likes and several reactions. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the post. One user even asked Anand Mahindra, “So cool!! So what happened between 'musafir hoon yaaron' and THE MAHINDRA?” To which Mahindra group chairman responded, “Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya…”. One Twitter user wrote, “Sir, you should make an XUV ad with this song. Mahindra... Chalte jaaye.. Bas chalte hi jaye.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It's a bliss and blessing for all of us to go through the teens the way we like. Looking back in time we get back the "live young live free" feeling.” Check out some user reactions:

READ | Anand Mahindra shares video of a man scanning QR code from cow's forehead; Watch

Recently, Anand Mahindra was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express gratitude to people who congratulated him on receiving the Padma Bhushan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the award ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

READ | Anand Mahindra shares MatkaMan video; netizens hail him for highlighting 'real heroes'

Image: ANI, Twitter/@AnandMahindra

READ | Anand Mahindra shares clip of father-daughter duo's sweet moment, melts Netizens' hearts
READ | Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra receives prestigious Padma Bhushan award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra picture, Anand Mahindra memory
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com