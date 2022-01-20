Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and is known for sharing entertaining, informative and motivational pictures and videos that garner the attention of netizens. In the latest post, the business tycoon shared an old picture and revealed that he studied filmmaking in college. He added that he wanted to be a filmmaker during his younger days. The topic of filmmaking was raised on Twitter after a user asked Anand Mahindra about his ambition during school or college days.

The user who goes by the name asked Mahindra, "@anandmahindra Ji, You are now leading a Giant Mahindra group.. But what was your ambition during your School/College days? Hv you ever felt like missing some other favourite profession? (sic)"

In response to the user's question, the Mahindra group chairman shared a picture that shows him at a young age with a hand-held 16 mm camera. The caption alongside the picture reads, "Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. (sic)" He further asked users if they know about the handheld 16mm camera he is using in the picture.

Take a look at the post:

Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using? https://t.co/xmLuuLrv3A pic.twitter.com/oKCddQFyGf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2022

Netizens ask 'Can we please see your film about Kumbh mela?'

Mahindra's post has garnered over 1,200 likes and accumulated several reactions from netizens. Some users even tried to guess the handheld camera which he used in the picture. One user commented, "Sir , first i m surprised to see that , it's ur pic . And u r maintaining the same charming smile and young look, the most valuable thing one cannot earn that easyyyyyy. (sic)"

Another user wrote, "Cannot say anything about Camera but you could have been a top filmy hero! Now you are real hero! (sic)" A third user questioned, "Sir, any possibility we watch the movie you made?" Several users tried to guess the camera the Mahindra group chairman was holding in the picture. "Sir it seems like a H-16 Reflex," one user wrote.

(Image: PTI/@AnandMahindra/Twitter)