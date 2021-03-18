Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Reveals How His Auto Team Helped Ease Stephen Hawking's Mumbai Trip

Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a picture from 2001, where he can be seen sharing the frame with late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

anand mahindra

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a picture from 2001, where he can be seen sharing the frame with late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. Mahindra, who captioned the picture “blast from the past”, reminisced how his car-making company made a specially designed minivan for Hawking so he could travel easily across the city. The picture was taken in 2001 when Hawking visited Mumbai to attend a conference on string theory. 

'Blast from the past'

In the black and white picture, Mahindra can be seen standing close to Hawking and curiously looking at his computer screen that the scientist used to converse with people due to speech disability. Mahindra thanked a friend for sharing the picture with him and mentioned how proud he was to make a specially designed vehicle for Hawking. The post has garnered more than 2,500 likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

One individual in the comment section said the British Council in India had asked for the modification in Hawking’s car so that it could accommodate his wheelchair. According to the user, Mahindra & Mahindra redesigned Mitsubishi’s red Voyager minivan. Netizens also flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for Hawking, who was best known for his works on the black hole information paradox, and several other works on popular science.

During his short trip to India, Hawking also visited New Delhi’s Qutub Minar and Jantar Mantar and met with the then Indian President KR Narayanan. During the visit, Hawking was also given the first Sarojini Damodaran Fellowship by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Hawking died on March 14, 2018, at the age of 76, following which his family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully". 

 

 

