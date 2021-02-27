Anand Mahindra Says 'Can Someone Connect Us?' After Architect Makes House On Auto-rickshaw

An architect and innovator, Arun Prabhu NG transformed an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is absolutely impressed. "Can someone connect us?" he wrote as he wanted to know if Arun could design an 'even more ambitious space atop a Bolero'.

"Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

A user dropped Arun's email ID along with a YouTube video where he shows the interiors of this vehicle. According to the reports, the house was built in Rs. 1 lakh. Mahindra has always been supportive and encourages new ideas and innovations on social media.

Netizens react

Really great idea and dream full of middle class family — kunj bihari ojha (@kunjtech) February 27, 2021

We should design & built sturdy affordable Caravan for such get aways. — Surendra Pratap Singh (@Surendr12956126) February 27, 2021

That on a bolero pickup would be awesome... A go anywhere live anywhere vehicle... How I wish bolero pickup was 4X4 with lockers!!! — Dhananjay Shinde (@imdhananjays) February 27, 2021

Beautiful house — ਸਿੰਘ ਕਾਲਾ ਸੇਰਗਿੱਲ 🐅 (@amanshe06230528) February 27, 2021

thebillboardscollective@gmail.com



This is his email ID — Ugendar V 🇮🇳 (@ugendarraju) February 27, 2021

