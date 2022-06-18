Anand Mahindra Sends Message On Life Being 'colourful, Entertaining'; Netizens Nod Yes

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on Twitter. Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical. Recently, the industrialist shared a video showcasing how colourful and entertaining life can be. The viral video has gained traction on the internet since it was shared.

The viral video opens up to show a customised scooter parked at a petrol pump. The two-wheeler was adorned all over with small lights and bedazzled with beads and a plethora of other flashy materials. As the video progressed, it showed that the scooter has a mobile phone attached in between the handles with a background song playing Rajesh 'Khanna’s Chup Gaye Sare Nazare'. Sharing the video, the business tycoon wrote, "Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia".

Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia pic.twitter.com/hAmmfye0Fo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra very often takes to social media to share insights about nature, talent and so much more. Previously, the business mogul shared the image that has houses with different bright colours located close to each other. Sharing the image, the businessman seemed to be mesmerised by the vibrant colours of the buildings in Shimla.

'This is creativity', say netizens

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 289,600 views since being shared. The video has also accumulated several likes and retweets. The viral news has prompted many to express their views, "really looks beautiful sir...", a user wrote. Another user spelt, "Created superb Indian brilliant idea". One other user expressed, "Really lovable, what a man".

This is creativity ... this talent must be nurtured! — अमोल काते Amolkate (@AmolKate16) June 17, 2022

really looks beautiful sir... — sathesh K (@ks2753710) June 17, 2022

Created superb indian brilliant idea 👍👏👏👏 — M P RAJ (@MPRAJ33676513) June 17, 2022

Really lovable, what a man. — Satish B. Tiwari (@sattiwari) June 17, 2022

