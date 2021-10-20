Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares A Video Of 'driverless' Bike; Netizens Are Divided

Anand Mahindra recently reshared a video of 'driverless' bike. While some netizens find it amusing others think it's dangerous and irresponsible. Read on

Rohit Ranjan
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, a business magnate, frequently shares intriguing and relatable posts on his social media accounts, which always receive a lot of attention from the public. On Twitter, he recently reshared a post of a man riding a bike without the driver. The post was originally shared by a Twitter user named, Dr Ajayita.

Anand while sharing the post, wrote the caption, "Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana." However, the original caption of the video reads, "Elon Musk: I want to bring driverless vehicles to India. Meanwhile India[sic]." In the video, when asked who is driving the bike, the man in the back seat merely smiles and raises his eyes to the sky, indicating that it is God's hands at work.

Netizens had a mixed reaction

As the video was shared at 1 in the morning today, it has received approximately 4 lakh views with more than 9 thousand likes and 872 retweets and the number is constantly growing. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who had a mixed reaction. One Twitter user wrote, “sometimes we can leave seriousness and enjoy[sic].”

Many people thought that the stunt was risky and gave their thoughts in the comment section. According to one user, “This is risky stunt ride we shouldn't appreciate such act with no preventive safety in place first. Would have appreciated a tweet, with the instructions to follow a safety disclaimer to not attempt such stunt withot wearing a riding gears[sic].” Another commenter stated, “Sir,, ur liking to this and the act and the person who posts such things are grossly endangering the safety of life. I'm sure I will not notice this but u will definitely realize once noticed. Please sir, very high Regards for you..dnt demean it[sic].”

Anand Mahindra supports a boy who made Iron Man costume

Recently, the Mahindra Group chairman offered assistance to a Manipuri youngster named Prem, who made an "Iron Man" costume out of scrap materials. According to him, with the support of Mahindra's car sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal, the company was able to reach the youngster. After the youngster's images and videos went viral, the business tycoon said in a series of tweets that he would promote his "clear ability."

(Image: Twitter/@DoctorAjayita/PTI)

