Anand Mahindra Shares Astounding Pic Of Natural Pool, Mesmerises Netizens

Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a beautiful location from the country. Mahindra is known for sharing several unknown and beautiful places and his latest tweet, which includes a beautiful natural pool, is no exception. He shared the message, which was first written by Twitter user Siddharth Bakaria.

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

The tweet has now gone viral

The post, which was shared on Tuesay, July 6, has received over 6.8K likes and 526 retweets as of now. The stunning natural swimming pool left netizens speechless. While many people inquired about the pool's location, others remarked on how clean the water appeared. Some even shared more beautiful locations.

I don't know the exact location but this is also from around ur location @Sidbakaria, one of my friend forwarded it from Pithoragarh.. 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/KlKSmbjl3R — n!k§ (@nikstandon26) July 6, 2021

Comparable is in my Palni backyard, complete with jacuzzi-like mini-waterfall - all perched on a 600 foot macro-waterfall. pic.twitter.com/ZOLLc3UzLz — David (@naandiliveli) July 6, 2021

Originally the post was shared on May 30 by Siddharth Bakaria who is the President of the Sahyog Foundation. He was inquired by Mahindra about the mesmerising sight of the unique swimming pool. The natural swimming pool is reportedly located in Khela village, Dharchula, close to the India-Nepal border. Dharchula is a town in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. It is situated at a height of 940 metres above sea level.

This summer has been particularly difficult for us. First, we were stranded in our homes due to mandatory lockdowns established in response to an increase in coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic. Then, as the temperature rose, we felt compelled to flee to the mountains. This image would certainly have brought some smiles to people's faces and gave an interesting travel idea.

Anand Mahindra's love for undisclosed locations

Recently, Mahindra shared a video of a biker seeing a pack of bears that went popular online. He also added a witty caption, suggesting that those stuck in situations like these have a ‘Bear Charging' indicator. In the caption, he mentioned his partner brand, Jawa, a motorbike manufacturer.

In the video, the biker was seen driving down the beautiful route before spotting a troop of bears at one of the bends. He then came to a halt and attempts to capture the bears on video, zooming in to get a better look at them. One of those bears, however, notices him and charges at him. It's obvious that Anand Mahindra likes to explore new things and his tweets prove just that.

Image- @anandmahindra/Twitter

