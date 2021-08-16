Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of Man Loading Bricks On His Head; Triggers 'automation' Debate

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares enlightening posts to entertain his Twitter followers. The Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Monday, shared a jaw-dropping video of a man stockpiling bricks on his head. While netizens applauded the man's hardworking capabilities, Anand Mahindra received considerable backlash for the caption he wrote for the tweet.

Mr. Mahindra shared a 57-second video featuring a construction worker piling bricks on his head to move them from the storage to the building area. The man in the video is seen bespattered in sweat and red dust from the bricks. The lean man stacked over 30 bricks on his head at one go, which bared the amount of the grinding work he must have to do the entire day.

Pointing out the risk factor of the business, Mr. Mahindra wrote, "No one should have to do such risky manual labor." However, he also admired the man's ability to convert his toil into art. "...you have to admire this man for turning his drudgery into an art form," Mr. Mahindra wrote. Enquiring about the site or identity of the man, the entrepreneur wrote, "Does anyone know where this is from? Can his employers provide automation & also recognize his higher-order skills? (From Signal)." Take a look at the jaw-dropping viral video shared by Anand Mahindra:

No one should have to do such risky manual labour. But you have to admire this man for turning his drudgery into an art form. Does anyone know where this is from? Can his employers provide automation & also recognise his higher order skills? (From Signal) pic.twitter.com/5IZ7NyiIS1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2021

Netizens divided over Anand Mahindra demand for "automation"

Sir, Unfortunate part of this is that’s , if this gets automated and this guy not skilled to do another job , he and many like him will loose livelihood opportunity. — Hardeep Dayal (@hardeepdayal) August 16, 2021

The video shared at 7:45 am today amassed over 134k views on the microblogging site Twitter. It also received 10k likes and 1200 retweets. Meanwhile, the comment section was divided over Mr. Mahindra's demand for "automation" in the labour sector, triggering a debate. Many pointed out that automation will only lead to the unemployment of such labourers. “Sir, the unfortunate part of this is that, if this gets automated and this guy is not skilled to do another job, he and many like him will lose livelihood opportunity,” one user wrote. “With automation, these workers will lose their job.. I agree that it has to be safe, but these workers do not know anything else... ,” another echoed the thoughts.

