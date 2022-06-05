Anand Mahindra Shares Golden Advice For Youngsters; 'Learn More About Your Parents...'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, has shared a post dedicated to his father while giving out a piece of advice to youngsters. Indian billionaire businessman often uses the platform to motivate people or entertain his followers with fun-filled and informative tweets. The viral news has struck the chords with many on the internet.

Anand Mahindra has shared pictures of his father's application to The Fletcher School Of Law And Diplomacy, Tufts University in the US on Twitter. Moreover, the copies of the application were given to Anand Mahindra when he visited The Fletcher School to deliver the Class Day Address last month. Along with the images, he wrote, “When I was at the Fletcher School to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father's application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years and by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year.”

When I was at the @FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father’s application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oOfYfR43ZV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2022

Mahindra added, "So proud to read my father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony. I’d never talked to him about those aspirations". Meanwhile, the business tycoon also shared a piece of advice in the following thread for youngsters, where he wrote, "My advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around".

So proud to read my father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony.I’d never talked to him about those https://t.co/JGTNa9wZnH advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around(2/2) @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/ZRfxpez4Gz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2022

The post was dedicated to Anand Mahindra's father, Harish Mahindra. Harish Mahindra, was the first Indian to graduate from The Fletcher School. Moreover, Anand Mahindra was the first Indian to address the School's Class Day. Sharing details about the address, he wrote, “My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father"

My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2iAObvGwig — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2022

'Inspiring, Visionary', Netizens react

The viral news has grabbed the attention of many on the internet while people hailed Anand Mahindra's advice. The trending news has garnered around 1.7K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. "That is the reason why he could make Mahindra & Mahindra a huge success", a user wrote. The second user said "Very truly said Sir.It is they who were our first teachers and able to understand us overall better". The third user expressed, "So noble, a glimpse how visionary were our peoples at that time. Everyone had a zeel to do something for my country. So many unsung heroes who build a foundation of Bharat. Proud".

