Anand Mahindra Shares 'latest Technology' To Dry Clothes In Witty Post; Netizens React

Anand Mahindra shared a post, which shows the "latest technology" used to dry clothes. The post shared by him has left the internet impressed. 

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra has been one of the most active and famous Twitter celebrities over the past couple of years. Apart from expressing his views on current affairs, the industrialist is known to entertain, educate or motivate netizens with his varied posts, which range from inspirational to comical. His latest post was to highlight the "latest technology" used to dry clothes. The Mahindra Group Chairman suggested that 'going back to the basics' was sometimes 'the latest technology' and a more effective option in the age of using electronic appliances for our day-to-day activities.

The post featured a caricature that depicted a conversation between two women who are observing a set of clothes on a wire. One of them is then quoted as saying, "It dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar power and wind power."  Sharing the picture, the business tycoon wrote, "Sometimes, the ‘latest’ technology is just about going back to the basics…"

Netizens say, 'Absolutely right'

The post left the internet highly impressed, with many agreeing with him and some laughing at the witty post. The post has garnered around 10K likes and close to 900 people retweeted it. Many netizens shared their opinions in the comments section.

"True. That's how technology evolves with minor modifications", a user wrote. "Yea truely nature is the biggest technology ever built" was the comment by a netizen. Another user expressed, "Yes Sir, terminology always confuses . Sometimes Working with practical base knowledge is beautiful (sic)."

While this was a post with a thoughtful message, Anand Mahindra is also known to leave the netizens in splits. He had recently done so by sharing a post on an Indian name for Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder and American actor who also served as the governor of California. The post had named Schwarzenegger "Mr. Subhashnagar," drawing laughs from the Internet.

