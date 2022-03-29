Anand Mahindra Shares 'light-hearted' Video To Emphasize Significance Of Teamwork; Watch

An avid social media user, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares motivating, sometimes humorous videos and many are lauded by his massive follower base. Known for instilling inspirational thoughts through his posts, Anand Mahindra has now opined on the significance of teamwork in his latest Tweet.

The Mahindra group chairman on Tuesday, March 28, shared a video of two crows teaming up to steal food from a cat. In the seven-second long video, one of the crows can be seen distracting the cat by poking it. While the cat retaliates against the first crow, the second one played its part perfectly by swooping down instantly and grabbing away the cat's food.

Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. 😊 #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/lsKKKuJbcc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2022

Anand Mahindra weighs in on the significance of teamwork

Sharing the now-viral video, Anand Mahindra reminded his followers about the importance of teamwork and how effective it is to achieve goals faster when it is done as a team. Captioning the video, the business mogul wrote, "Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. #MondayMorning."

Furthermore, Anand Mahindra shared yet another clip featuring teamwork while he pointed out that his previous tweet was a light-hearted video and shared a “serious illustration” of the significance of collaborating as a team. The video shared by the entrepreneur featured a pit crew changing the wheels of a racing car. However, through both the videos, the Mahindra group chairman was trying to weigh in on the significance of getting work done faster as a team.

Earlier, the business mogul shared the video featuring the popular McDonald's delivery boy, who ran home after his shift ends to attain his dream job of joining the Army. Anand Mahindra appreciated and supported the boy for his strong determination and enthusiasm. He has been quite more active on Twitter since then.

Anand Mahindra's Tweet garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens, where many users lauded the entrepreneur for bringing to the fore such a valuable topic for discussion. One of the users asked him, "Are you bringing such thing in Mahindra? Just like @elonmusk". Meanwhile, another one commented, "Only if the teammate is honest and does not fly away with all the profits... as in this case". Meanwhile, a third user had a different opinion as he wrote, "Absolutely, only thing, achievement & credit must also be shared among the team. We shouldn't behave like a crow taking away someone's hard work! I have been experiencing this for past २५ years in corporate world! But still, I am happy because I don't stop working hard."

(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)