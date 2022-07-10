Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares 'mesmerising' Video On Weekend; Netizens Call It 'feast To Eyes'

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that was tweeted by the account 'Wonder of Science'. He shared a short clip of a deer running around a beach.

Mahindra Group chairman has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. At times he uses the platform to praise someone while on the other hand, he takes out time to share some motivational thoughts on the social media platform. Recently, the business tycoon shared a short video of a deer running around an empty beach at dawn.

The industrialist, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that was tweeted by the account 'Wonder of Science'. He shared a short clip of a deer running around a beach at dawn. Sharing the video he wrote, "This is mesmerizing. Couldn’t take my eyes off it so kept looping it. And it made me realize that weekends can be days of celebrating just being alive..Have a great Sunday".

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared his post on Twitter with an image embedded with the tweet, referring to it as 'Sunday Dreams'. He shared the picture of the moon and a lighted path, captured in such a way that it seemed to make a path to the moon. The post then garnered traction on the internet.

Netizens call it 'absolute feast to eyes'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has accumulated around 6.7 million views accompanied by likes and comments. The post has prompted many to express their views, "Absolute feast to eyes.. reflection of colours are magical along with the rythemic jumps. I thoroughly enjoyed as good as the cameraman", a user wrote.The second user spelled, "Going to make my Sunday very DEER". The third user expressed, "Must acknowledge your mindset to See the things in a total positive Perspective... Kudos sir ji".

