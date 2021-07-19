Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Post; Says 'never Loose That Youthfulness'

The Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share 'Monday Motivation' quotes and videos. His posts and videos are often inspirational to help his followers to kill their Monday blues. In a new post on Monday, July 19, Anand Mahindra shared a quote that was told to him by his friend Bob Bitchin.

Over the weekend, a friend shared this quote by Bob Bitchin (yes, that’s his name!):

“The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude.”

When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness #MondayMotivation — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

According to the Twitter post, Mr. Mahindra shared the post that was forwarded to him by his friend Bob Bitchin. "Yes, that's his name!" He wrote on Twitter. In the post, Mr. Mahindra has explained the difference between "an ordeal" and "an adventure" as elucidated to him by his friend. Bob Bitchin as known as @CaptBobBitchin, is the founder of Latitudes and Attitudes Magazine, often shares quirky motivational posts on his Twitter too.

Netizens agree with Mr. Mahindra

Don’t forget! It’s all about your attitude this week. ✨

Via @CaptBobBitchin

pic.twitter.com/z4KyVTUzWR — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) July 19, 2021

My sis might need this, sending her the screen-shot asap. Thank you 🙏 — Stuti Kishan (@stuti_kishan) July 19, 2021

Great reminder thank you. I always liked " Nothing has changed but my attitude, so everything has changed " — Susan McClure (@susantwonz) July 19, 2021

Anand Mahindra's followers on twitter, quickly agreed to the motivational post and promoted many to share and retweet the post with the ones in need of it. Most of them expressed gratitude for the #MondayMotivation post. "Don't forget! It's all about attitude this week," one wrote. My sis might need this, sending her the screenshot asap. Thank you," wrote another. The Tweet garnered over 1.4k likes and over 62 comments after it was shared as early as 6 am on Monday, which has also highlighted the fact that Mr. Mahindra is an early riser.

Life Lessons by Anand Mahindra

“Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence.”



I try to use Mondays to break free from obsessing about what I could have done differently. I focus on the different things I can do from today onwards...#MondayMotivation — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2020

Mr. Mahindra has regularly gathered heaps of praise for slicing the Monday blues of many and providing valuable life lessons. In one such inspirational life lesson post, he had shared his thoughts on "trying to break free" from obsessing about what one could have done and "focus on different things" from then onwards. Human beings, in all honesty, often find it difficult to blot out the past but with Anand Mahindra's advice and guidance, surely one might take the leap. The business tycoon had also shared his favorite lines from a Mohammed Rafi and Dev Anand song on his Twitter account.

(Input: Twitter) (Image: PTI)

