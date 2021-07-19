Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Post; Says 'never Loose That Youthfulness'

Anand Mahindra shared a Monday Motivation post on his twitter, told to him by his friend, Bob Bitchin.

Anand Mahindra

The Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share 'Monday Motivation' quotes and videos. His posts and videos are often inspirational to help his followers to kill their Monday blues. In a new post on Monday, July 19, Anand Mahindra shared a quote that was told to him by his friend Bob Bitchin.

According to the Twitter post, Mr. Mahindra shared the post that was forwarded to him by his friend Bob Bitchin. "Yes, that's his name!" He wrote on Twitter. In the post, Mr. Mahindra has explained the difference between "an ordeal" and "an adventure" as elucidated to him by his friend. Bob Bitchin as known as @CaptBobBitchin, is the founder of Latitudes and Attitudes Magazine, often shares quirky motivational posts on his Twitter too.

Netizens agree with Mr. Mahindra

Anand Mahindra's followers on twitter, quickly agreed to the motivational post and promoted many to share and retweet the post with the ones in need of it. Most of them expressed gratitude for the #MondayMotivation post. "Don't forget! It's all about attitude this week," one wrote. My sis might need this, sending her the screenshot asap. Thank you," wrote another.  The Tweet garnered over 1.4k likes and over 62 comments after it was shared as early as 6 am on Monday, which has also highlighted the fact that Mr. Mahindra is an early riser.

Life Lessons by Anand Mahindra

 Mr. Mahindra has regularly gathered heaps of praise for slicing the Monday blues of many and providing valuable life lessons. In one such inspirational life lesson post, he had shared his thoughts on "trying to break free" from obsessing about what one could have done and "focus on different things" from then onwards. Human beings, in all honesty, often find it difficult to blot out the past but with Anand Mahindra's advice and guidance, surely one might take the leap. The business tycoon had also shared his favorite lines from a Mohammed Rafi and Dev Anand song on his Twitter account.

