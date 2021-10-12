Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares 'most Valuable Skill In Business' With A Dog Video, See Post

Mahindra Group Chairman took to Twitter on Tuesday, 12 October to share a post that showed a dog trying to push a closed-door without glass.

Anand Mahindra

Image: Twitter/@claytoncubitt/PTI


Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on the microblogging site often shares entertaining, informative, witty as well as funny pictures and videos with his followers. Continuing with the trend, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to Twitter on Tuesday, 12 October to share a post that showed a dog attempting to push a closed-door without glass. While posting the clip of the dog, Anand Mahindra shared a business advice about 'knowing how to break free'.

Anand Mahindra shares post

The video was originally shared by Twitter user who goes by the name Clayton Cubitt and was reshared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. While sharing the clip, Mahindra group chairman wrote, "No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free..." In the video, a dog can be seen pushing a door from which the frame had been taken out.

The dog seemed to think that the glass was intact and he attempted to open the door using his paws. In the video, a person can be heard saying, "Come out", however, the dog does not come out thinking that the door had glass obstruction. In the end, a man standing beside the dog opened the door and the dog came out. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter on 12 October, the video has garnered 1 million views and several reactions. Some of his Twitter followers agreed with his stance and shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, True that sir ! It's so important to see things as they are not through the glasses of prejudice and pre-conditioning. It's necessary for all walks of life. But I feel it needs close to super power. Not sure how to train our minds for it". Another user wrote, "Indeed it is. Habit conditions your mind. Focus on your activity to improve result. I would love to see someone showing me similar habit of mine. That's why we need "Guru" or "Mentor"."

Last month, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, pledged help to a Manipuri teenager named Prem after the latter's ambitions to build an 'Iron Man' suit out of scrap materials went viral on the internet. Mahindra was able to contact the boy with the help of the company's auto sector partners Shivz Autotech in Imphal, he informed. "I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given", Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Image: Twitter/@claytoncubitt/PTI

