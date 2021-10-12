Anand Mahindra Shares 'most Valuable Skill In Business' With A Dog Video, See Post

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on the microblogging site often shares entertaining, informative, witty as well as funny pictures and videos with his followers. Continuing with the trend, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to Twitter on Tuesday, 12 October to share a post that showed a dog attempting to push a closed-door without glass. While posting the clip of the dog, Anand Mahindra shared a business advice about 'knowing how to break free'.

Anand Mahindra shares post

The video was originally shared by Twitter user who goes by the name Clayton Cubitt and was reshared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. While sharing the clip, Mahindra group chairman wrote, "No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free..." In the video, a dog can be seen pushing a door from which the frame had been taken out.

The dog seemed to think that the glass was intact and he attempted to open the door using his paws. In the video, a person can be heard saying, "Come out", however, the dog does not come out thinking that the door had glass obstruction. In the end, a man standing beside the dog opened the door and the dog came out. Watch the video here:

No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free… https://t.co/HQ7cmgxtyp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter on 12 October, the video has garnered 1 million views and several reactions. Some of his Twitter followers agreed with his stance and shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, True that sir ! It's so important to see things as they are not through the glasses of prejudice and pre-conditioning. It's necessary for all walks of life. But I feel it needs close to super power. Not sure how to train our minds for it". Another user wrote, "Indeed it is. Habit conditions your mind. Focus on your activity to improve result. I would love to see someone showing me similar habit of mine. That's why we need "Guru" or "Mentor"."

Its just in your mind.... — Amit Goel (@aMItGoEl80) October 12, 2021

Reminds me of a quote from Buddha. "The tragedy is that the cage is open but the bird won't fly" — sanjay bhatia (@sanjay_bhatia) October 12, 2021

Old habits are very stubborn which do not go away in a day. Though it is shown by a dog's habits but it shows our mindsets also. — Santosh Kumar🇮🇳 (@Skmurari) October 12, 2021

Perfect for marketing strategy, show something else Supply something else — Prasad Joshi (@prasadnjoshi) October 12, 2021

Wow. So true. Hats off sir - wonder how you find such interesting tweets so frequently. — Sachin Vats (@sachinvatz) October 12, 2021

Indeed it is. Habit conditions your mind. Focus on your activity to improve result.

I would love to see someone showing me similar habit of mine.

That's why we need "Guru" or "Mentor" — Non-"sense" (@develop_sim) October 12, 2021

Nice video. The other side is reflexes with muscle memory which make us so efficient in day to day tasks. Exploring everything every time might work in exceptional situations but could prove to be pretty inefficient most of the times. — Neeraj (@neerjain) October 12, 2021

Not only in business in every walk of life



Student, housewife, professionals



Change & adaptation to changes is the quality that has made humans to evolve



The future belongs to those who wont be caged by limitations

There are 100 excuses for failure but one reason to succeed — Rajat Goel (@rajat_goel) October 12, 2021

Very true ...like how we keep swiping at any lighted screen in front of us... even though it is not a 'Touch Screen' 😆 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 12, 2021

True that sir !



It's so important to see things as they are not through the glasses of prejudice and pre-conditioning.



It's necessary for all walks of life.



But I feel it needs close to super power. Not sure how to train our minds for it. — Ravish Jha (@ravishjha) October 12, 2021

Image: Twitter/@claytoncubitt/PTI