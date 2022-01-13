Anand Mahindra Shares Post On National Youth Day With Special Message; Netizens React

Chairman of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky but relatable posts on Twitter. His posts often go viral as it has some important messages. On January 12, the occasion of National Youth Day, he shared an image of himself sitting at the backbench in a classroom of students stating that he believes that people should celebrate not just young in age but also young at heart.

In the afternoon around 1:30 pm, the business tycoon shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Today, on #NationalYouthDay, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh, youthful outlook on the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis.." The post features him sitting at the last bench of the classroom of young students studying quietly.

Today, on #NationalYouthDay, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh,youthful outlook to the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis.. pic.twitter.com/cXaWAQ7BTW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2022

Netizens praised Anand Mahindra

The post instantly went viral with more than 21 thousand likes and over 1200 retweets. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who praised him for his positive message. One Twitter user stated, "Sir your commitment to the youth is commendable. We request you to be the voice for us parents of Mumbai whose children are trapped at home for 700 days plus and the government has turned a deaf year to our begging for schools to be open. We cannot even wait one more day post 31st."

Sir your commitment to the youth is commendable. We request you to be the voice for us parents of mumbai whose children are trapped at home for 700 days plus and the government has turned a deaf year to our begging for schools to be open.We cannot even wait one more day post 31st — Aloka Mehta Gambhir (@WholesomeMamma) January 12, 2022

Sir you look like the happy teacher or mentor who commands respect and discipline, so can be seated on last bench while the nanhikalis do their work 😇😇

You are an inspiration of the Youth of today and helping them in many ways #NationalYouthDay — Avneet Bhatia (@avneet82) January 12, 2022

Ur every tweet is innovative, informative, and inspiring the young. It is very difficult for corporates like you to spend time on SM. you are replying too. However, why corporates are maintaining silence on hate speeches? — Rafeeq Ahmed (@ifraa2000) January 12, 2022

Another commenter wrote, "Sir you look like the happy teacher or mentor who commands respect and discipline, so can be seated on last bench while the nanhikalis do their work You are an inspiration of the Youth of today and helping them in many ways." The third comment read, "This is very inspirational pic. I loved this pic from Heart At least On this youth day in every school big or small any city any place village and town. Every successful persons of country should go to school and colleges to make them feel special."

Age is just numerous.mindset and attitude with active life keeps one young fr ever — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 12, 2022

Sir would like to quote few lines of Swami ji,A country is like a mother.if you don't respect your own mother,how will you respect someone else's mother — Dinesh Singh (@DineshS32234022) January 12, 2022

Har insaan mein 1 bacchhe ka hone jaruri hai , then only he/she will learn lessons of life , Kudos Sirji — Vikas J (@vikasnj13) January 12, 2022

Backbencher's meme

The post also invited memes on Backbenchers as in the image Mr Ananad Mahindra was sitting on the backbench. One Twitter user shared a quote by Dr Abdul Kalam stating, "The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches of the classroom." Another person stated that a backbencher always has a smile.

So nice @anandmahindra sir 🙏.

What a fun last benchers enjoying 😉 ☝👇 pic.twitter.com/tXgIEG5HTc — Akhil Goel (@replyakhil) January 12, 2022

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter