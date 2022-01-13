Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Post On National Youth Day With Special Message; Netizens React

On Jan 12, the occasion of National Youth Day, Anand Mahindra shared a throwback pic of himself sitting in a classroom with a special message. Read on.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Anand Mahindra

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter


Chairman of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky but relatable posts on Twitter. His posts often go viral as it has some important messages. On January 12, the occasion of National Youth Day, he shared an image of himself sitting at the backbench in a classroom of students stating that he believes that people should celebrate not just young in age but also young at heart.

In the afternoon around 1:30 pm, the business tycoon shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Today, on #NationalYouthDay, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh, youthful outlook on the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis.." The post features him sitting at the last bench of the classroom of young students studying quietly.

Netizens praised Anand Mahindra

The post instantly went viral with more than 21 thousand likes and over 1200 retweets. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who praised him for his positive message. One Twitter user stated, "Sir your commitment to the youth is commendable. We request you to be the voice for us parents of Mumbai whose children are trapped at home for 700 days plus and the government has turned a deaf year to our begging for schools to be open. We cannot even wait one more day post 31st."

Another commenter wrote, "Sir you look like the happy teacher or mentor who commands respect and discipline, so can be seated on last bench while the nanhikalis do their work You are an inspiration of the Youth of today and helping them in many ways." The third comment read, "This is very inspirational pic. I loved this pic from Heart At least On this youth day in every school big or small any city any place village and town. Every successful persons of country should go to school and colleges to make them feel special."

Backbencher's meme

The post also invited memes on Backbenchers as in the image Mr Ananad Mahindra was sitting on the backbench. One Twitter user shared a quote by Dr Abdul Kalam stating, "The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches of the classroom." Another person stated that a backbencher always has a smile.

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Twitter, backbencher
First Published:
