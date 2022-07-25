Anand Mahindra Shares Story Of His 'start-up Hero'; Netizens Say 'role Model For Millions'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is popular not just for his business prowess but also for his witty and inspirational posts on social media. Recently, he retweeted a photo of a man, who he called a “start-up hero”. The man in the photo has been identified as Paramjeet Singh, who, according to Better India, was once the sole distributor of Rasna.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reshared the image posted by Better India and wrote, "He is my “Start-up” hero. What he has done takes much more spirit and courage than just starting up a business. He has restarted and reinvented his life…not just once, but twice…”.

He is my ‘Start-up’ hero. What he has done takes much more spirit & courage then just starting up a business—he has restarted & reinvented his life…not just once, but twice… https://t.co/lTieWbRsBH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 25, 2022

A tweet was shared by Better India, which explained the struggles of Paramjeet Singh, read, "Then the 1984 riots happened. He lost everything. So he restarted life by driving a taxi. 6 years later, he had a terrible accident. He got back on his feet and now drives an auto. Hats off to you, Mr Paramjeet Singh".

He was the sole distributor of "Rasna".Then the 1984 riots happened.He lost https://t.co/CsZTENtOQW he restarted life by driving a taxi.6 yrs later,he had a terrible accident.He got back on his feet & now drives an auto.Hats Off to you,Mr.Paramjeet Singh!https://t.co/EAOOebXBdx pic.twitter.com/hh9aPTxXFl — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 2, 2022

Netizens hail Paramjeet Singh

The post has garnered around 1.8K likes accompanied by several comments and retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "A 'Restart-up' hero(sic)".

Another user wrote, "Hats off Mr. Paramjeet Singh. You're a role model for millions (sic)". One other user commented, "Restarting & reinventing is the most difficult task @anandmahindra Sir. Everyone can startup but resilience & persistence need to be appreciated (sic)".

A 'Restart-up' hero 😊👍👍👍 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) July 25, 2022

Hats off Mr. Paramjeet Singh. You're a role model for millions 🙂 — PSG🔴 (@PSG35236573) July 25, 2022

Restarting & reinventing is the most difficult task @anandmahindra Sir.



Everyone can startup but resilience & persistence need to be appreciated 👏👏 — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) July 25, 2022

