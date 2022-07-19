Anand Mahindra Shares Thought-provoking Message With ITBP's Ice Wall Climbing Competition

In another intriguing and thought-provoking tweet, Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video showing North-West Frontier ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) officials participating in an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh. The video, posted by him was originally shared on ITBP's official Twitter handle, and featured an event that was held earlier this year in February. Over 100 climbers can be seen scaling ice walls in the video.

Mahindra sent out a 'Monday Motivation' message by comparing the blues of the first working day of the week to the ice walls and the determination of the 'Himveers' as the motivation to beat those struggles.

In efforts to motivate his millions of followers, the chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted, "An Ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organised for the 1st time back in February by North West Frontier ITBP, Leh. Mondays can sometimes seem like Ice Walls. These Himveers show us how to get to the top…#MondayMotivaton."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared the video has garnered 2,140 likes and 158 retweets. The video has received over 50K views so far.

Netizens laud ITBP officials

After Anand Mahindra shared the video of the officials climbing ice walls in order to encourage people to beat Monday blues, the social media users were in all praise for the ITBP officials. "Ice climbing Wow... KUDOS to ITBP...SALUTE to ITBP completing 60 Years of courageous service to the nation ... JAI HIND," replied one user in the comments.

"Very nice competition. Remarkable. Trekking in ice. I like it sir. Thanks," said another user.

While some users praised the ITBP officials, some replied by sharing their thoughts on Monday Blues. "As the day progresses, the sun shines, the ice melts, and so does the Monday blues," said one user. "Climbing the train here in MUMBAI is much challenging than an ice wall climbing in Ladakh," commented another.

