Anand Mahindra Shares Unique Concept Of Portable Wedding Venue, Netizens Call It 'perfect'

Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra often leaves his social media followers in awe with his amusing and insightful posts. Being an avid social media user, his interesting posts often take the internet by storm. Yet again, this happened when he shared a short video clip that features an intriguing concept of a portable wedding venue.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra shared the post on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, which showcases a portable wedding venue being transported inside a truck. As the video proceeds, one can see the truck is being transformed into a wedding venue. People are seen to be opening the parts of the truck to make it a hall. Following the transformation, it has been converted into a sleek, modern interior, with space of a 40*30 Square Feet, and can hold up to 200 people at once.

The two-minute-long video also portrays a handful of the incidents that occur there. The hall is also observed to be decorated with stylish lighting, and windows and has air conditioners as well as furniture.

While publishing the video, the businessman wrote, “I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country.”

Take a look at the viral portable wedding hall video:

I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

The video, since shared on the social media platform, took users by surprise. It garnered over 36.2K Likes, 4,352 retweets with over 808.8k views. The video has also received several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, You are the only industrialist I see mentioning and appreciating common peoples efforts,” while another commented, “What an IKEA idea”. And the third commented, “Agreed.... It is true that we should avoid permanent spaces such as the palace grounds in Bengaluru, as well as other function halls that take up more space and cause traffic congestion...”

