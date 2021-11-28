Anand Mahindra Shares Video Featuring Musicians' Melodious Tribute To Kabir; WATCH

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite famous for sharing entertaining, informative, witty as well as funny posts with his followers on social media. Meanwhile, on Saturday, November 27, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video where a group of musicians was seen performing at the Mahindra Kabira Festival. The fifth edition of the festival has been organised at the Ghats of Varanasi. The video was first shared on the official Twitter handle of Mahindra Kabira Fest which has left netizens in awe. In the video, the musicians were seen giving melodious tribute to Kabir, a mystic poet and saint of the 15th century. "Evening Music begins on the first day of #MahindraKabiraFestival, The Sunbeam Bhagwanpur Choir weave magic on stage with a melodious ode to Kabir and an important message of inclusivity [sic]," reads the caption of the post.

The video is currently doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms ever since being shared. As of now, it has garnered more than 21,000 views as well as 480 likes and the numbers are still surging. Besides, it also accumulated a few interesting comments from netizens. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Fantastic. Looks awesome [sic]." "music always change the surrounding moments. Its' a great deal with sprit to sprit [sic]," wrote another user. "A very beautiful composition and rendition sir [sic]," expressed another. "Sir, a great initiative. You are doing a great service to the nation and to us by preserving as well as promoting Indian (Bharatiya) Culture and Music [sic]," read another comment.

Have a look at the video here:

Streaming live now on the Mahindra Kabira Festival channel on YouTube. Don’t miss it. https://t.co/uvv6gN6dWz https://t.co/lJsndPbLXh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 27, 2021

Here are some comments by users:

Fantastic. Looks awesome — Ramanujam (@Ramanuj89152864) November 27, 2021

music always change the sorround moments .

Its' a great deal with sprit to sprit. — Siddarth Namdev (@SiddarthNamdev) November 27, 2021

A very beautiful composition and rendition sir. — Shiva (@Shiva_praka_sh) November 27, 2021

Sir, a great initiative. You are doing a great service to nation and to us by preserving as well as promoting Indian (Bharatiya) Culture and Music. — shivi1963 (@shivi1963) November 27, 2021

About Mahindra Kabira Festival

It is pertinent to mention here that every year, the Mahindra Kabira Festival honours Kabir's spirit and the wonderful simplicity of his philosophy, according to the event's official website. It's a two-day festival of music, history, and serenity. This year the festival was organised from November 26 to 28 in Varanasi, the birthplace of Kabir. The concept behind Kabira is to feast one's senses and spirit on the peace within the chaos of the world's oldest city and to experience the intangible "oneness among variety" espoused by Kabir, through the unrivalled influence of music, literature, and the arts stated the event's official website.

Image: Twitter/@MahindraKabira