Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Man Scanning QR Code From Cow's Forehead; Watch

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra's tweets hold a lot of value as it always has something interesting to offer. Sometimes he shares photos and videos of random locations, while sometimes his tweets are funny yet thoughtful and the recent tweet is no different. Anand Mahindra shared a video that depicts a man scanning the UPI QR code from a cow's forehead.

The 30-second video starts with the sound of the flute, as the video progresses a man is seen playing the flute, while another man emerges with a phone in his hand. A cow is seen in full costume in the front. The man then proceeds to scan the UPI QR code from his phone to pay the cow's owner. The caption of the video reads, "Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!"

Netizens loved the video

The short clip was shared earlier today around 10:00 am and since then it has received more than 2 lakh videos. Around 18 thousand people liked the video and approx 3000 people retweeted it. It also invited a huge number of comments. One Twitter user wrote, "Actually the praise should go to UPI. It is this interface that all payment companies implement. You can confirm it by looking at the final payment screen which is always the same. Looks like UPI has implemented this part and payment companies just extend the feature."

In that case you have stiff competition from this BMW

Another commenter wrote, "I rely on digital payments., as I have safety issues with cash. It is the best we have seen. Many small size vendors are happy and say that they are able to save money unlike earlier somehow liquid cash was spent without a limit or consciousness. Most are happy who want peace." The third comment read, "This is really a big transformation on digital payments. And such flexibility and ease of payments is not there in many of the developed nations as well."

Recent funny tweet by Anand Mahinda

Recently, the Mahindra CEO shared a funny video of a man riding a bicycle without any driver. In the video, when a passerby asked the man who is riding the bike the man who is calmly sitting in the back seat simply smiles and raises his eyes to the sky, implying that God is at work.

