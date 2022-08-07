Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Animal Expressing Love To 'kids From Other Species'; WATCH

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is popular not just for his business prowess but also for his witty and inspirational posts on social media. Recently, he shared a video of an orangutan feeding, playing, and taking care of three tiger cubs. The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show an orangutan feeding the baby tigers milk out of a bottle and then embracing and cuddling with them just like a mother. The video was shared by Anand Mahindra on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, "Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you’re crazy about them nevertheless!".

Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you’re crazy about them nevertheless! 😊 pic.twitter.com/rD9IGohPQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2022

Netizens react to the video shared by Anand Mahindra

The video has garnered around 39K likes accompanied by several comments and likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "The kids of all the animals including the human being love each other but, only till the financial transactions are not involved. Money spoils the climate of love.". A second user wrote, "Somehow animals have better equality and inclusion whereas humans need to be trained and retrained on this subject". A third user wrote, "So much love . Perfect example to be affectionate to each other. Much to learn from the animal kingdom".

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra