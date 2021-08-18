Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Dosa Vendor; Calls Him 'faster Than Robots'

On Tuesday, August 17, Mumbai-based business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted a video of a roadside vendor making dosas at a "lightning speed." The Mahindra Group Chairman is famous for sharing entertaining as well as informative videos with his followers on the microblogging site. Continuing with the trend, he used Twitter this time to post a video, which has gone viral on social media. The 28-second clip shows a middle-aged man preparing dosas on a flat pan with supreme finesse. He can be seen folding the cooked dosas in the typical conical dosa shape and then cutting them into pieces, all so fast almost like a robot. Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, "This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes. I’m tired just watching him and hungry, of course...[sic]."

Needless to say, that the video went viral on social media garnering 2.4 million views as the Twitterverse was delighted to see the video and flooded the businessman’s tweet with comments, lauding the skills of the vendor. While one user commented, "Look at the man catching his throws with sheer perfection. He too deserves an applause! [sic]," another wrote, "Great skills. I guess human skills be left as it is. Robots must never be used for these kind of work, so as to steal that poor man's job. Robots must be deployed in areas of dangerous and strainous works in factories. Both must work together without stepping in each others areas! [sic]." Meanwhile, another comment read, "I wonder from where you get all these magnificent clips? some ultra secret?? [sic]."

A couple of days ago, Anand Mahindra posted a jaw-dropping video of a man balancing a pile of bricks on his head. In the 57-second video, a construction worker can be seen piling a stack of bricks on his head one by one. The lean man stacked over 30 bricks on his head at one go. It is to be mentioned here that the businessman often shares inspirational videos too on the microblogging site for which he regularly gathers heaps of praise from his loyal followers. The Mahindra Group Chairman is quite active on Twitter and commands a following of 8.4 million.

