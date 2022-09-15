Last Updated:

Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Lemur Asking Two Boys To Scratch Its Back; Netizens React

The video opens up to show lemur asking the boys to keep scratching its back. The business tycoon while sharoing the video added the hashtag Friday to his post.

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is famous not just for his business prowess but also for sharing witty yet interesting facts. The business tycoon, who is an avid social media user, has shared a hilarious video which was shot in Madagascar. Taking to Twitter, he shared the video showing two boys playing with a lemur (wet-nosed mammal).

The video opens up to show a lemur asking the two boys to keep scratching its back. The business tycoon while sharing the video added the hashtag Friday to his post to express that the video has already brought him into the weekend mood. The clip was originally shared by a user Imran Solanki while Anand Mahindra retweeted it. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle that 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours.' The lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part".

Netizens call the lemur 'very smart'

The video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 156.6K views. It has left people split online, prompting many to express their views. A user wrote, "With the lemur, it is actually 'If you stop scratching me, I WILL SCRATCH YOU'". Another user wrote, "The Lemur is perfectly suited for political office". A third user wrote, "No, it is clearly saying you haven't done enough - do again."

