Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Flaunting 'gold' Ferrari, Asks Netizens If It's Real

On Monday, July 19, Anand Mahindra posted a video of a man riding in his pure gold Ferrari. The Mahindra Group Chairman frequently shares entertaining videos with his followers on the microblogging site. He used Twitter this time to publish a video, which has gone insanely viral on social media.

It is in the video where an Indian-American man flaunts his flashy Ferrari. He is beaming as he prepares to take a ride in his pure gold automobile. Anand Mahindra, on the other hand, did not appear to be impressed by the man's luxury. ““I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy (sic),”” tweeted Anand Mahindra, who shared the video. The 54-second video has received more than 207k views and 7,529 likes so far. Here's the link to the video:

Netizens' Reaction to the video

The sentiments of Anand Mahindra were also echoed by some Twitter users. A user went on to write, “Hahaha! That's right. I don't understand what is achieved by doing this? (sic).”

Apparently, another user was completely disgusted with the man for covering his expensive car in such a hideous color. “Well rather than questioning his financial choice of this supercar, I am curious about his decision to wrap it in the hideous colour. I pity the car. Covering up the wonderful Ferrari red or yellow that's underneath that wrap. Somethings like this just make my mind go 'Why?' (sic),” another comment read.

